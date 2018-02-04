Humane Society of West Michigan offers Super Bowl adoption special

Ringo (Photo: Courtesy of HSWM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Meet Ringo! He's a 7 year old Jack Russell Terrier mix. Ringo would do great in a respectful home with children that will get to know him, rather than immediately pick him up.

You can learn more about how to adopt Ringo at www.hswestmi.org.

Here's a list of events happening with the Humane Society of West Michigan:

1. Adopt Your MVP Adoption Special is going on now though Sunday! In honor of this year's 52nd Super Bowl, Humane Society of West Michigan is offering $52 off the adoption fee of all adult dogs (total of $143) and we are waiving the fee of adult cats!

2. Rose's Ice Tee is an ice golfing event on Reed's Lake going on Saturday, Feb. 3. Participants should contact Rose's restaurant to sign up. Rose’s will be donating a portion of the registration fee to Humane Society of West Michigan. There will also be adoptable dogs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

3. Registration is now open for Spring Break Camp at Humane Society of West Michigan. Each day of Spring Break Camp will focus on a different companion animal at the shelter, games, crafts, guest speakers and lots of fun!

Event details:

April 2 through 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (after-care is available)

Designed for youth ages 7-12

$125 per camper (additional sibling discount $10 off)

Pre-registration required, as spaces are limited

Sign up at www.hswestmi.org/camps

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV