Ice Bar Olympic Games to takeover Downtown Market

GRAND RAPIDS - If you're looking for a way to celebrate the Olympic Games without having to travel to South Korea, you can travel to the Downtown Market instead for its Ice Bar: Olympic Games.

Amanda Gielczyk. Director of Marketing & Special Events says the events are free, but you'll need to pay for beverages. For more details, click HERE.

Celebrate the 2018 Winter Olympics at the Downtown Market Ice Bar! Show your support for TEAM USA with our red or blue shots served in house-made ice shot glasses. “Go for the Gold” with our American Mule and then get toasty with a classic Hot Toddy featuring tea from Spice Merchants. The Dowtown Market Ice Bar will also feature a selection of winter beers. Put together your own dream team and face off with table top curling, frozen beer pong, and classic yard games. It may be cold, but the competition is heating up!

