Ice fisher families brave bitter cold, find fishing hot spot

Nate Waldron (11) and Kaitlyn Moore (11) each show off two of the Northern Pike fish they caught on Reeds Lake in East Grand Rapids. They, alomg with their dads, braved the bitter cold and caught 8 of these fine fish. (Photo: WZZM)

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Sometimes it's hard for college friends to stop doing what made them become friends in the first place. Decades after they turned their tassels at Grand Valley State University, buddies Alan Moore and Andrew Waldon still ice fish together, and they're not about to let single-digit temperatures and sub-zero wind chills cause them not to.

"I made the 4-hour drive up here from Aurora, Illinois to do this," said Alan. "When you dress right, it's actually not that bad."

Alan brought his 11-year-old daughter, Kaitlynn with him. The two joined Andrew, along with Andrew's son, Nate, and the foursome began their ice fishing expedition Friday morning, Jan. 5 at 7 a.m.

"It doesn't matter what the weather is," said Andrew.

The Waldrons and Moores took over Reeds Lake in East Grand Rapids Friday, commandeering eight locations at various depths where they could drop lines deep into the water.

Despite the frigid temperatures, the fishing got hot. The foursome managed to snag eight Northern Pikes, which was the limit they were allowed to take.

The kids caught some fish, too.

"I prefer the cold because I can actually get out and do what I really like doing, which is ice fishing," said Nate Waldon.

The two dads and their kids plan to head back out on Reeds Lake Saturday morning for another day of ice fishing before Alan and his daughter head back to Illinois.

"It doesn't matter what th weather is to us," said Andrew. "It's about catching a lot of fish and having a good time."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV