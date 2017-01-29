Including dogs in Superbowl fun this year

French bulldog in red jacket, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - When we throw a party, we sometimes forget about our four-legged friends. This year, you can include them in your Superbowl party plans with the help of special treats and even a doggie beer.

Tonya Christianson from Must Love Dogs Boutique and Spa in Grand Haven joined us in studio to talk about the unique options you have to give your pup some extra love for the Superbowl.

Mackenzie Thaden is a Producer at WZZM13. @MackenzieThaden

