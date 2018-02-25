Jake Engel Memorial Bring Your Dog Game Sunday

Luna was born June 21 at the Blue Water Area Humane Society with a cleft lip and partial cleft palate. Luna will be featured in this year's Puppy Bowl, which airs on Animal Planet Feb. 4. (Photo: Brian M. Wells/Times Herald)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Van Andel is going to the dogs. At least, for a night. Sunday February 25, the Griffins are hosting the Jake Engel Memorial Bring Your Dog Game.

The special game is named in honor of a man who was a force behind allowing dogs into the game, but died suddenly recently. Engler had previously organized the Dog Game, and his co-workers wanted to continue honoring the things he loved in life.

Abby Haji-Sheikh, one of the event coordinators, and Tricia Willow with the Great Lakes Weimaraner Rescue joined us in studio to talk about the event.

400 tickets were sold to tonight's Griffins game for the event, the maximum for dogs and their owners. The proceeds for that event will benefit Great Lakes Weimaraner Rescue.

To learn more about the event you can follow this link.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV