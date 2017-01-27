Jewelry, trunk sale benefits Wedgwood Christian Services

Wedgwood Christian Services

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - If you love supporting local artists, nonprofits, and shopping, there's an event happening on February 2nd, that works nicely for you.

Leigh's in Breton Village will host a trunk sale. Shoppers who mention Wedgwood Christian Services, 10% of the proceeds go to benefit the organization.

From 9:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m., Local jewelry artist Carol VerMeulen will set up a pop-up shop of her jewelry.

According to Wedgwood's website, VerMeulen recently attended a luncheon for Wedgwood’s new advisory council, Women of Wedgwood. She was so moved by what she heard about the children and teens that call Wedgwood home, that she made pearl necklaces for all of the girls in their care. Both of VerMeulen’s parents served on Wedgwood’s board in the 1960’s but Women of Wedgwood has re-energized her support and passion for Wedgwood’s mission of transforming lives of children and families in our community.

“I’ve always said, we just need to pay attention,” said VerMeulen. “When you hear there is a need, you just need to be open to it, and do what you can do to help. That’s why I made pearl necklaces for the girls at Christmas, and that’s why I wanted to partner with Leigh’s.”

“The pearl necklaces Carol made for our girls really affirm what we are doing,” said Vivian TerMaat, Wedgwood’s Chief Advancement Officer. “We are helping them heal from traumatic pasts of abuse and exploitation. Receiving a beautiful gift and being told that you have great value and are loved, is really powerful.”

The proceeds from the day will support the vital programs Wedgwood offers that help children and teens in West Michigan heal from the trauma of severe abuse and neglect, exploitation, and substance abuse. Wedgwood impacts the lives of 11,000 children and families every year through community programs, residential care, and educational services.

To learn more about the event, please visit Wedgwood's event page by clicking here.

About Wedgwood Christian Services:

Wedgwood Christian Services is one of Michigan's most highly regarded experts for helping hurting children, youth and families and is dedicated to aggressively taking on the toughest problems facing them today, including:

Sex Trafficking

Abuse & Neglect

Sexual Abuse & Sexual Behavior Issues

Substance Abuse

Teen Pregnancy

Developmental Delays

Learning Difficulties

School Expulsions

and more

As a non-profit organization, Wedgwood provides a wide range of social services to meet the needs of individuals in our community who are struggling with any number of these issues. These services range from intense to less intensive treatment, making Wedgwood's continuum of care one of the largest among all social service agencies in the state of Michigan.

