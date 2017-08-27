Jewish Theatre Grand Rapids is performing "A Happy End" in September 2017.

Jewish Theatre Grand Rapids is presenting "A Happy End" beginning the first full week of September. The director and two leading actors joined the Weekend Morning team with more on this compelling production. Here's what JTGR says about the production: A Happy End by Iddo Netanyahu , Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel’s younger brother, is set in Berlin Germany in 1932. The drama spotlights Mark and Leah Erdmann, a cosmopolitan Jewish couple who shrug off the portents all around them. A friend urges them to make a new life outside Germany, but the Erdmanns believe that the Nazis will never come to power. As the play opens in November 1932 the Nazis were licking their wounds over the loss of 2 million votes and 34 seats in the Reichstag. “They’re on the decline,” Mark says confidently. And Leah declares, “Politicians can’t dictate how we should live our lives.”

Directed by Jason Marlett " A Happy End " will be performed in the intimate “Black Box Theater” on the second floor at Spectrum Theater, 160 Fountain St. NE, on the GRCC campus in downtown Grand Rapids. Performances will be on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday evenings at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. Run dates are Sept 6-8 and 13-15.

Tickets are on sale now. Call the Box Office (616-234-3946) or buy tickets online here.

