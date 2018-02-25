Jewish Theatre Grand Rapids presents: 'Torch Song Trilogy: Act III Widows and Children First'

Actors rehearing for the Jewish Theatre Grand Rapids' newest production. (Photo: Courtesy)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Our friends from Jewish Theatre Grand Rapids joined the Weekend Morning team on Sunday to share about their next show taking the stage on Thursday night. It's called Torch Song Trilogy: Act III: Widows and Children First.

Michelle Urbane is the director, Shane German is playing the role of Arnold.

Here's how they describe the show: "Torch Song Trilogy" by Harvey Fierstein, is a Tony Award winning collection of three plays rendered in three acts. JTGR will present the last act: "Widows and Children First!" The story centers on Arnold Beckoff, a New York, Jewish, homosexual, drag queen. In this act, he struggles to cope with the tragic loss of his life partner, learns to be an effective parent to his adopted teenage son and is forced to deal with his own mother's intolerance and disrespect.

The show takes the stage March 1, 3, 8, 10, 2018 at 8 p.m. March 4 & 11, 2018 at 3 p.m.

at Spectrum Theater, downtown on the GRCC campus at 160 Fountain St. NE

Tickets are available online here or by calling 616-234-3946.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this.Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV