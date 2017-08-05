John Ball Zoo getting red panda ready for visitors, new home

Wyatt, getting checked out by John Ball Zoo veterinarian staff. (Photo: Courtesy of John Ball Zoo)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The veterinary staff at John Ball Zoo has been working hard to make sure their newest red panda is 'happy and healthy' before being introduced to his new home and zoo visitors.

The zoo shared some photos of Wyatt, their new red panda, while he was getting checked up by staff. According to the post, staff as been working with Wyatt regularly to ensure he's comfortable with the staff and his new surroundings.

Wyatt will be out of quarantine and in his new home come August 12.

There are less than 10,000 red pandas left in the wild -- making them endangered. Red pandas like Wyatt are part of the Species Survival Plan, a breeding program in accredited zoos.

If you're a fall member of the John Ball Zoo, you'll be able to see Wyatt and some other new additions to the zoo -- like the big-belly seahorses at the aquarium and the black-footed cats in their new outdoor area -- on Fall Members Night, August 16 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Fall Members Night is a member's only event, and according to the zoo's website, only members with an Individual +1 Membership may bring an extra guest. You can RSVP for the event here.

