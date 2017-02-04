JW Marriott offers relaxing, romantic deals for Valentine's Day

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - If you're looking for a fun, relaxing and romantic outing for you and your significant other on Valentine's Day, the JW Marriott Grand Rapids is offering great deals for the day of love. WZZM's Meredith Terhaar had chance to visit the Spa at the JW and tried out their Love Package.

Below is a list a of their specials from their website:

• JW Love Package - Champagne and chocolate covered strawberries in the city’s most stylish and sophisticated hotel make for an experience any Valentine will love. Book the JW Love package to enjoy romantic amenities and a decadent breakfast for two to celebrate anytime in February. Click here for more information.



• JW Spa Month of Love Specials – Whisk your special someone away for a tranquil experience with the Valentine Couples Package or Love Spell Package at The Spa at the JW. Click here for more information.

