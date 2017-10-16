KDL offer children care classes

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WZZM Live Radar
-
WMU graduate Matt Mika shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Mother's boyfriend blamed in death of boy
-
Grand Rapids beating victim
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Tree falls on girl at Grand Haven Park
-
Woman receives 7th OWI conviction
-
Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Grand Rapids Griffins win 2017 Calder Cup
-
WUSA Breaking News
More Stories
-
Missing Kent County couple with dementia have been foundOct 16, 2017, 2:40 a.m.
-
Women ID as assault, harassment victims with 'me too' tweetsOct 16, 2017, 8:13 a.m.
-
'How can we ignore them, as if they don't matter?'…Oct 16, 2017, 11:54 a.m.