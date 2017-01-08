KENT COUNTY, MICH. - The Kent District Library is sponsoring a teen film festival, giving teens in Kent County the opportunity to test and hone their skills of movie making.

Films written, directed, and edited by teens in grades 6-12 are eligible for submission into the Kent County Teen Film Festival, which are reviewed by a panel of judges.

Filmmakers can compete for the best film in different categories and a chance to have their film screened at Celebration! Cinema North on February 25.

If you are interested in entering the festival, you an find out more about it by following this link.

The deadline to submit an entry is January 20 and participants must submit their entry form with their film or it will not be considered.

To see finalist films from previous Kent County Teen Film Festivals, visit the Festival's YouTube page.

