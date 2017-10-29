Kids trick-or-treating? Parents should keep these safety tips in mind

Three children in Halloween costumes trick or treating, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

Halloween can be one of the most exciting days of the year for your kids, but it is also the most dangerous.

According to Smart911.com, kids are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car on Halloween. It's a scary statistic but there are many things parents can do to keep their kids safer.

Sergeant Derek Gerencer from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office joined the Weekend Morning News show with some safety tips.

Gerencer also suggests creating a buddy system, making sure costume choices will not create a tripping hazard and making sure costumes have reflective tape.

Gerencer also suggests using Smart911.com -- a tool that can help police departments respond faster in case of an emergency.

Here are a few extra tips from SafeKids.org:

Walk Safely

Cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks.

Look left, right and left again when crossing and keep looking as you cross.

Put electronic devices down and keep heads up and walk, don’t run, across the street.

Teach children to make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them.

Always walk on sidewalks or paths. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic as far to

the left as possible. Children should walk on direct routes with the fewest street crossings.

Watch for cars that are turning or backing up. Teach children to never dart out into the street or cross between parked cars.

Trick-or-Treat with an adult

Children under the age of 12 should not be alone at night without adult supervision. If kids are mature enough to be out without supervision, they should stick to familiar areas that are well lit and trick-or-treat in groups.

Keep Costumes Both Creative and Safe

Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers and, if possible, choose light colors.

Choose face paint and makeup whenever possible instead of masks, which can obstruct a child’s vision.

Have kids carry glow sticks or flashlights to help them see and be seen by drivers.

When selecting a costume, make sure it is the right size to prevent trips and falls.

Drive safely on Halloween

Slow down and be especially alert in residential neighborhoods. Children are excited on Halloween and may move in unpredictable ways.

Take extra time to look for kids at intersections, on medians and on curbs.

Enter and exit driveways and alleys slowly and carefully.

Eliminate any distractions inside your car so you can concentrate on the road and your surroundings.

Drive slowly, anticipate heavy pedestrian traffic and turn your headlights on earlier in the day to spot children from greater distances.

Popular trick-or-treating hours are 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. so be especially alert for kids during those hours.

