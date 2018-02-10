Kozminski Memorial Basketball games honor fallen officer

Fallen GRPD Officer Robert Kozminski. (Photo: Grand Rapids Police Department)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Law enforcement and teachers in Kent County are gathering Saturday to remember a fallen officer. Robert Kozminski was shot in 2007 while responding to a domestic dispute.

At 6:30 p.m. local police from Kentwood, Wyoming, Grandville, and East Grand Rapids will take on teachers from Kenowa Hills in a basketball game. After that game wraps up, a second game will take place between the Grand Rapids Police Department and the Kent County Sheriff's Department.

It's free to attend the event, but anyone going is encouraged to give a donation. This year donations will go to Warriors Set Free, a faith-based organization that helps veterans with PTSD.

