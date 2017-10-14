Learn how to have heathy hibernation habits this winter

Getty Images

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Winter brings out our desire to curl up with a blanket and some hot chocolate, but if that's all you do all season long, you could be in for a rough spring.

There are healthy habits you can start making a part of your day this season to help you keep winter hibernation from taking over. By keeping these different habits in mind, you can stave off Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) and the winter blues.

You can learn more about what habits will work for you this winter at a seminar at Aquinas College October 24. The event starts at 6:30 and goes until 8 at the Donnelly Center on the college's campus. It's free to attend, but you have to register. You can do that by following this link.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV