Local author discusses reading, writing at Hackley Library in Muskgon

Author Sherri Winston is from Muskegon Heights and returns to discuss writing and reading with people in the area.

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Sherri Winston grew up in Muskegon Heights and always wanted to be an author. She has several books, aimed at younger readers.

Winston is appearing at Hackley Public Library in Muskegon along with the Pathfinders Youth Gospel Choir on Monday February 26. The event starts at 6:00 p.m. and will include a discussion of black history's literary figures, and the impact they had on the author's life.

She will also talk about her book "the Sweetest Sound," which follows a young woman who wants to be a singer, trying to find her voice and overcome her shyness.

It's free to attend and Winston encourages everyone to join. You can find all the details by following this link.

Winston's newest book will be released on March 6. It is called "President of the Whole Sixth Grade: Girl Code".

