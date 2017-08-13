Local company holding school supply drive for foster children

Mattress Firm is hosting a school supply drive August 2017.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Until August 27, you can donate school supplies at any of the four Mattress Firm locations in Grand Rapids.

The cost of sending kids back to school continues to rise and many students don't have the opportunity to head back to class with everything they might need. For foster kids, a new school year can be tough.

Donations made at Mattress Firm stores will go to benefit foster children. CASA of Kent County will help distribute the items collected to the students.

Here is a list of supplies Mattress Firm suggests you donate.

Backpack

3-ring binder

Tabbed dividers

Pencil box

Pencil sharpener

No. 2 pencils

Pocket folders

Glue stick

Loose leaf paper (college and wide ruled)

Crayola crayons

Watercolor paints

Crayola children's markers

Crayola colored pencils

Safety scissors

Composition notebook

1-subject notebook

3"x5" index cards

Pens (blue and black)

Red Pens

Highlights

Large pink erasers

5-subject notebook

Scientific calculator

Compass

Graph paper

12" ruler

Post-it notes

Flash drive

Protractor

