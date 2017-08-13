Local company holding school supply drive for foster children

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Until August 27, you can donate school supplies at any of the four Mattress Firm locations in Grand Rapids.
The cost of sending kids back to school continues to rise and many students don't have the opportunity to head back to class with everything they might need. For foster kids, a new school year can be tough.
Donations made at Mattress Firm stores will go to benefit foster children. CASA of Kent County will help distribute the items collected to the students.
Here is a list of supplies Mattress Firm suggests you donate.
- Backpack
- 3-ring binder
- Tabbed dividers
- Pencil box
- Pencil sharpener
- No. 2 pencils
- Pocket folders
- Glue stick
- Loose leaf paper (college and wide ruled)
- Crayola crayons
- Watercolor paints
- Crayola children's markers
- Crayola colored pencils
- Safety scissors
- Composition notebook
- 1-subject notebook
- 3"x5" index cards
- Pens (blue and black)
- Red Pens
- Highlights
- Large pink erasers
- 5-subject notebook
- Scientific calculator
- Compass
- Graph paper
- 12" ruler
- Post-it notes
- Flash drive
- Protractor
