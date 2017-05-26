WZZM
Local foundation combats mental illness with physical activity

'Still I Run' foundation combats mental illness

Rhonda Ross, WZZM 12:56 PM. EDT May 26, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Chances are that if you don't have a mental illness you may know someone that does, which is why awareness and erasing the stigma around it is more important than ever.

"Still I Run" is a running community that rallies around mental health. Their mission is to inspire people to run for  health, raise awareness of mental health issues and stop the stigma.

Founder, Sasha Wolff joined the News at Noon to talk more about the foundation and her personal connection to mental health.

You can learn more about "Still I Run" on their website.

