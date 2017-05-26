LongHorn is helping us grill for Memorial Day

Hickory Salt Cursted Filet from LongHorn Steakhouse

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Memorial Day is heralded as the official start to grilling season, and we brought in Nathan Freier, a grill master, and Managing partner at LongHorn Steakhouse to grill us up some treats.

He made Hickory Salt Crusted Filets and corn on the cob.

You can check out the recipe below.

Hickory Salt Crusted Filets

Ingredients

4 ea. 8 oz. beef tenderloin filets

1 cup of hickory salt

1 stick of salted butter

2 cloves of fresh garlic, finely chopped

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Directions

Clean and oil your grill, heat to 550 degrees.

Season steaks generously with hickory salt by pressing into the meat on both sides.

Place seasoned steaks on grill and cook for 3-4 minutes on each side until desired degree of doneness has been reached. Make quarter turns to get diamond marks.

While the steaks are grilling, soften butter at room temperature in a small mixing bowl for 10 minutes.

Once softened add the garlic and lemon juice. Use a fork to blend the ingredients together. Hold for service.

Remove steaks from grill.

Top warm steaks with softened garlic butter.

Enjoy!

Recipe serves four.

Degrees of Doneness:

Rare: 95-105 degrees. Cool red center.

Medium Rare: 115-125 degrees. Warm red center with a hint of pink.

Medium: 130-140 degrees. Warm pink center.

Medium Well: 150-160 degrees. Some pink in the center.

Well: 165-175 degrees. No pink, cooked all the way through.

Corn on the Cob

Ingredients

4 ears of corn

¼ cup sour cream

2 tablespoons heavy cream

1 pinch of salt

4 tablespoons of grated parmesan

1 teaspoon of paprika

Directions

For Crema Sauce

Mix sour cream, heavy cream and salt in a medium bowl. Set aside.

For Corn on the Cob

Select corn with a moist stem, and glossy, pale yellow silk. Pull back the husk so you have a handle for the finished product.

Place ears of corn on the grill with a low-heat.

Give the corn a quarter turn every 4 to 5 minutes. The cooking process should take about 15-20 minutes, depending on your grill temperature.

While corn is grilling, add grated parmesan and paprika to a medium sized bowl and mix to combine.

Take corn off the grill and brush it with crema sauce, then sprinkle on parmesan and paprika mixture.

Enjoy!

Recipe serves 4.

You can check out LongHorn Steakhouse by following this link.

You can ask their grill masters questions Sunday May 28 from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. You can also text GRILL to 55702 to get expert grilling tips all summer long, or check out their Grill Hero Facebook Messenger on their Facebook page.

