Luna GR shakes up unique margaritas for National Margarita Day

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - WZZM is celebrating National Margarita Day with a few fun and unique versions of the classic Mexican beverage.

Mario Cascante and Esmeralda Garcia from Luna GR joined WZZM's Dan Harland with a recipe for Spicy Mango, Prickly Pear and Jamaica margaritas.

Luna Grand Rapids is located on Ionia Avenue near the Van Andel Arena.

Luna is open Mon-Sat, opening at 11 a.m. and closing at 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, at midnight Friday and Saturday.

