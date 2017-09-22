Lunch & ArtPrize: Atwater Brewery

Atwater Brewery (Photo: atwaterbeer.com)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Every Friday throughout ArtPrize on the noon news show, WZZM 13 will feature local ArtPrize venues offering great lunch deals!

Atwater Brewery is celebrating their one year anniversary at their downtown Grand Rapids taphouse, and is also a first-time ArtPrize venue.

Bri Kilroy and Matt North from Atwater Brewery joined the noon news to share their excitement about ArtPrize, and to showcase what food options they are offering during the art competition.

Atwater Brewery is located on 201 Michigan St NW in Grand Rapids. You can visit their website to learn more and to view all upconing events happening this fall.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

