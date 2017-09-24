ManifestWorship benefit concert for local community, families abroad

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Manifesting worship through song and giving.

That's the goal of a special outreach event happening Friday, Sept. 29 at New Hope Baptist Church in Grand Rapids. New Hope Baptist Church is located at 130 Delaware St. SW in Grand Rapids.

Nate Glasper, Jr. in partnership with The Growth Center Inc. presents: #ManifestWorship, A Night of Worship and the word! The event will feature local worship leaders and Pastors. Organizers say it's an opportunity for the community of faith to come together and manifest worship through songs as well as through giving.

Admission is free, but attendees are asked to bring school supplies for children & teens, personal need/toiletry items for men & women, and used prescription/non-prescription eyeglasses. All proceeds from the service support the Global Initiative of The Growth Center Inc. -- a faith-based, non-profit organization focused on developing individuals, families, communities and ministries that impact the world.

Three times a year, The Growth Center Inc. takes the time to be a blessing to the Grand Rapids community and families abroad by hosting "The Big Give." Families can receive donated personal need items or donated items are used on global missions projects.

If anyone is interested in donating items for upcoming trips, please drop them off at 3333 Kraft Ave SE or call their office at 616.974.9128.

For more information about The Growth Center Inc. or to donate financially, please visit their website at www.thegrowthcenterinc.org

To learn more about #ManifestWorship, visit their Facebook page.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV