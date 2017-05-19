Meet the young entrepreneur behind Maggie's Flowers

Virtual bouquet available from Maggie's Flowers.

HUDSONVILLE, MICH. - We've all seen the lemonade stand on the street corner, but when a simple idea gets bigger, a big heart can shine brightly.

Maggie of Maggie's Flowers began selling bouquets at a stand made for her by her grandpa for $1 when she was 5 years old. She wanted to use the money to go hang gliding while on a family vacation.

Now, the idea as grown and the girl behind it is selling bouquets across West Michigan, and giving much of the money to charity. Each year, as her business has grown, her charitable donations have grown along with it.

You can find our more about Maggie's story on her website.

You can also purchase virtual bouquets there.

If you want to buy a physical bouquet, you can head to any of the three locations in West Michigan that have them.

4564 32nd Street, Dorr, MI 49323

5519 36th Street, Hudsonville, MI 49426

549 E. Main Avenue, Zeeland, MI 49464

