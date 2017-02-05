Mess to Success Part 1: Organizing home office files

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Chances are if you made a New Years Resolution to get organized, you might be losing steam right about now.

That's why we brought in some expert help to keep you motivated with some small changes that have big payoffs. It's part of the weekend morning team's new 4 week series "Mess to Success."

Sheila Wood-Gunneson of "Consider It Done" met Meredith TerHaar at her home in Grand Rapids to help with a situation that's common for many families: the dining room table becomes the "home office" with stacks of bills, statements and other mail.

Sheila's "take-away tip" is to stop by the Dollar Tree or another similar discount shop to pick up small and large plastic folder filing systems. She suggests keeping a small one in your car door to keep receipts organized on the go, and a larger one at home to file important papers in quickly and easily. Don't wait until they pile up, do it right away! Then you are only handling each item once, it's more efficient and effective.

Next week it's from "Mess to Success" in the baby nursery!

