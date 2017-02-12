Mess to Success Part 2: Organizing the baby nursery

Sheila Wood-Gunneson of "Consider it Done" shows tips to organize the nursery in this week's "Mess to Success."

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It may be the middle of February but it's not too late to make this year the most organized yet.

It's part two of our four week series "Mess to Success" and we're organizing the nursery.

Sheila Wood-Gunneson of "Consider It Done" met Meredith TerHaar at her home in Grand Rapids and brought some simple tips to keep the nursery in order while your baby grows quickly.

Sheila's "take-away tip" is to get a tub and label it the current age of the baby. Keep it near the changing table, and each time an article of clothing no longer fits, put it in the tub. When the tub is full, put it in storage and start a new tub. This will keep clothes organized and easy to find for future children.

Another idea to organize accessories: over-the-door shoe hanger. These can be found for less than ten dollars and are a great place to keep headbands, shoes, diapers, toys, and other smaller objects.

Next week it's from "Mess to Success" in the pantry!

