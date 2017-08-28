Michigan Apple Fest in Sparta celebrates local crops, farmers

Apples

SPARTA, MICH. - On September 9 and 10, the Michigan Apple Fest is taking over Rogers Park in Sparta.

The festival is a family friendly event with activities for all ages. There will be a Gus Macker Basketball Tournament, a mobile zoo, free kids games, photos with the apple queen, face painting, and an apple slingshot contest to name a few.

For a map, and the timing of each event, you can follow this link.

