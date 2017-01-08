Michigan man rides motorcycle in all 50 states

Jeff Dold poses for a photo with his bike in downtown Garden City. (Photo: Junfu Han, HometownLife)

GARDEN CITY, MICH. - Seeing the entire country has been a goal of Jeff Dold's since he was a child. Earlier this year, he finally accomplished that goal on the wheels of a trusty motorcycle.

It took nearly 17 years, but the Garden City resident recently rode through his 50th state, Alaska, earlier this summer.

"It was a little chilly. There was a lot of rain there," he said. "The sights were unbelievable. Some of the things we saw, glaciers, there were a lot of bald eagles up there."

He began his treks in 1999 when he and his wife, Garden City DDA Executive Director Kim Dold, hit about 18 states while riding along U.S. Route 66 on their Harley Davidson motorcycle. That trip saw them ride through places like the Grand Canyon and Death Valley, complete with photos of him posing with a copy of the Garden City Observer, which wrote a story when the journey first began.

He said he'd usually travel the full month of July on his trips, taking advantage of the two-week shutdown at the GM Hydramatic plant in Ypsilanti.

"I'd take a vacation the last two weeks and take the whole month of July off," he said.

Jeff Dold said he sometimes got a little too excited to check states off his bucket list and didn't get to see everything he originally wanted to. But even with what he did saw, it's hard for him to pick a favorite travel spot.

Jeff Dold poses with a copy of the Garden City Observer in 1999 near Death Valley in California. (Photo: Courtesy of Jeff Dold)

"I've seen so much, it's hard to say. I think if there was one thing, it would probably be the Grand Canyon. That really amazed me," he said. "There's so many waterfalls, parks and people. People were super nice."

Kim Dold did not travel with her husband on all the trips, but did go with him to Alaska this year, on travels down south and on the western road trip in 1999. She said she's always supported the effort but only asked that Jeff Dold rent a bike at farther-away states.

Jeff Dold outside an Alaska State Trooper post in Ketchikan, Alaska this summer. Alaska was the final state Dold needed to ride in to have ridden a motorcycle in all 50 states. (Photo: Courtesy of Jeff Dold)

"I was OK with him doing it," she said. "The only thing I put my foot down about was, 'We're not shipping your bike to Hawaii.'"

Instead, a rental bike was used in the Aloha State, as well as in Alaska.

With all 50 states under his belt, Jeff Dold has his eyes on a bigger accomplishment: riding motorcycles on each continent. He's got North America down and hopes to head to Europe next summer.

"There's so much to see up there," he said. "I'd like to get to a spot where you can get to quite a few things on your trip."