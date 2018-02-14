Miss Michigan coronates assisted living center's Valentine's Day king & queen

Heather Kendrick, the reigning Miss Michigan, coronated the Valentine's Day king and queen at American House Senior Living Center in Spring Lake, Mi. Residents Betsy Schoenboer, 95, and Bill Stanley, 85, received the crowns. (Photo: WZZM)

SPRING LAKE, MICH. - Love is ageless.

That fact wasn't more evident than at American House Senior Living Communities in Spring Lake, Michigan on Wednesday.

Two of the residents of the assisted living facility, Betsy Schoenborn, 95, and Bill Stanley, 85, were crowned the Valentine's Day king & queen. On hand for the coronation, reigning Miss Michigan, Heather Kendrick.

"Everybody likes to have a crown," said Kendrick, who was named Miss Michigan last June. "I'm usually the only person wearing a crown in a public place, so it's nice today to not be the only one."

Kendrick made the announcements that both Schoenborn and Stanley had won. Once the pair were helped to the head of the table, Kendrick placed a sash and crown on both, then handed Stanley his scepter.

"For all of these wonderful [residents of American House Senior Living Community], it's great for them to be seen, heard and celebrated, especially on Valentine's Day," Kendrick said.

Family members of the residents were on hand for the announcement of the king and queen. This was the first year that the reigning Miss Michigan was in attendance.

