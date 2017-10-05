www.moinkbox.com

Lucinda Cramsey, co-founder of Moink, stopped by the WZZM Noon newscast to talk about how to make it easy to get humanely raised and ethically sourced meat delivered right to your doorstep.

Cramsey says, "We created Moink because we know there had to be a better way to connect ethically conscious meat lovers to a community of small, sustainable farmers and their high-quality proteins". Customers can choose from curated boxes of beef, lamb, chicken, pork and salmon, or they can customize their order. Moink is one of the few delivery services offering salmon and lamb.

© 2017 WZZM-TV