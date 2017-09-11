Motivational Monday: Eating healthy throughout the fall

Chopped vegetables in plastic containers, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Today's #MotivationalMonday we chat about how to stay on track with healthy eating, even though you may be tempted by tasty fall-themed, but high-calorie fall foods.

Allegro Coaching owner, Kendra Bylsma teaches Jennifer Pascua shares some healthy and super easy fall meals without spending more than $50, depending on where you shop.

Grocery List

2 cans pumpkin puree

1 can black beans

1 large can diced tomatoes

1 box easy to make rice or quinoa (my

kids like garlic butter)

1 large can of chicken broth

2 packages of lean ground turkey

1 packet of taco seasoning

1 can of mild green chilies

Almond vanilla milk

Pumpkin pie spice

Ground cinnamon

2 red peppers

1 tomato

1-2 avocados

1 package Organic romaine lettuce hearts

1 package of Russet potatoes (or sweet potatoes)

Fresh sage, 1 large sweet onion

1 jar salsa

1 container of sour cream (full fat)

Turkey Pumpkin Chili



INGREDIENTS

2 Tbsp. coconut oil

1 lb. ground turkey

1 tbsp. fresh sage, chopped

1 onion, diced

4 cloves of garlic, minced

1 can of pumpkin puree

1-2 red bell pepper, diced

1 large can have diced tomatoes

1 Tbsp. chili powder

½ tsp onion powder & red pepper flakes,

each

1 tsp salt, pepper, turmeric each

Add chicken broth if you want it to last longer or be “soupier” (OPTIONAL)



DIRECTIONS

PLACE a large skillet over medium-high heat and add oil. Swirl to coat the pan.

ADD turkey and brown until cookedthrough, about 7 minutes.

ADD onion and sage and sauté with turkey until onions are soft, about 5 minutes. Move the turkey and onion mixture to the crockpot.

ADD diced tomatoes, garlic, bell pepper, pumpkin and spices to the slow cooker. Stir to combine.

COOK on low for 6-8 hours or on high for 3-4 hours.

Serve over a baked potato with sour cream for lunch or dinner

Kendra’s Mexican Bar



INGREDIENTS

Cooked rice or quinoa (according to package direction)

Ground turkey

1 can of green chilies

Taco seasoning packet

1 can black beans, rinsed and drained

1 tomato, diced and 1 avocado (either pre-diced or slice up immediately before serving)

Chopped romaine lettuce (keep in fresh Tupperware for longer storage)

Salsa, sour cream or Taco sauce for seasoning

DIRECTIONS

Sauté turkey with EVOO and add taco seasoning mix, green chilies and black beans. Cook until brown.

Place in a large container to re-heat throughout the week.

For your taco bar, you can assemble with rice, turkey/beans, lettuce and toppings OR make a big taco salad in a Mason jar! It’s versatile and can please picky eaters too!

Pumpkin Spice Latte Smoothie



INGREDIENTS

1 packet of Vanilla Shakeology (super food meal supplement)

8 oz. Almond vanilla milk

1 cup of crushed ice

½ cup pumpkin puree

Dash of cinnamon and dash of pumpkin pie spice



DIRECTIONS

Blend in blender until smooth and creamy!

Drink immediately; great for breakfast on the go, lunch or an evening snack to satisfy your sweet tooth!

