Mr. Burger celebrates 50 years of business in West Michigan

Mr. Burger chain. Founders Peter and Maria stopped by the WZZM News at Noon to share their journey. GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - For 50 years, the Christopolous family has been serving the West Michigan community through theirchain. Founders Peter and Maria stopped by the WZZM News at Noon to share their journey.

Mr. Burger is celebrating its 50th anniversary this summer with 50% off specials: On Thursday, August 17, you can get 50% off of all your favorite burgers and 50% off of fountain drinks and coffee.

