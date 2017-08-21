MVP Movers and Shakers block party to benefit Children's Healing Center

(Photo: David Chandler, 2016 David Chandler)

There's a block party planned on Thursday, August 24 starting at 6:30 p.m. to benefit the Children's Healing Center. The MVP Movers and Shakers event is in it's second year and Autumn Haan, Regional Marketing Manager and Amanda Winn, Executive Director of Children's Healing Center, stopped by the WZZM 13 Noon show to talk about the event.

This year, Fountain Street downtown Grand Rapids will be shut down for an epic BLOCK PARTY complete with group fitness classes, DJ, drinks provided by Mitten Brewing Co. and Coppercraft Distillery and food by Slows Bar BQ. 100% of the proceeds will go to benefit the Children's Healing Center, the first of its kind recreation center providing a safe, clean and interactive environment for children with weak immune systems to gather and be able to be kids.

© 2017 WZZM-TV