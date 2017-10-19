My House Ministry is pleased to announce the second annual "The Sweetest Thing" fundraising event. This event will have something for the whole family to enjoy. If you enjoy eating dessert, playing games and spending time with friends- then this event is for you.

People have the chance to taste test each signature dessert submitted by Holland-area restaurants and bakeries, and have the chance to vote on their favorite dessert. A select group of Celebrity Judges from around West Michigan will also vote for their favorites. At the end of the event, the votes are tallied, and two awards are given out to the competitors, "The People's Choice-Best Dessert" and "Judges Award-Best Dessert".

The event funds to support My House Ministry's on-going ministry needs. This year, it hopes to provide even more people with a fun night by adding several additions to the event – including lots of games for the kids.

The event will be held on Saturday, October 21 at "The Lodge" in Calvary Church (400 Beeline Road). Pre-Sale Tickets are on sale NOW, $8 for adults and $4 for kids 10 and under. Tickets will also be available at the door, $10 for adults and $5 for kids 10 and under.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now .



Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter .

© 2017 WZZM-TV