National Chemistry Week: Trying out spooky science experiements

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - October 22 through th 28 is National Chemistry Week and what better way to celebrate than with some fun concoctions.

Bertil Nsihme and Paul Parkanski are both Research Scientists with Amway. During the weekend morning news show, Nsihme and Parkanski shared some experiments perfect for Halloween.

As a part of National Chemistry Week's 30th anniversary, the American Chemical Society hosts "Chemistry at the Mall" on Saturday, October 21st from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The event will be held at Woodland Mall at 3195 28th St SE in Grand Rapids.

It will feature free demonstrations and activities for kids of all ages presented by chemistry clubs from local colleges, universities, and area businesses. The theme this year is Chemistry Rocks! focusing on geochemistry, soil chemistry, and gem chemistry.

There is also an illustrated poem contest for students K-12! The winners will receive Meijer gift cards and entry into the national competition for a chance at even more prizes. These poems can be created prior to the event.

Click here to learn more about Saturday's event.

Click here to learn more about the American Chemical Society.

