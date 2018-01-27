National Chocolate Cake Day: Celebrating with Chef Char

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Saturday is National Chocolate Cake day and the weekend morning news celebrated with one of their favorite Chefs.

Chef Char Morse is so creative and does such a great job featuring recipes you'll want to try at home. Here is the recipe she featured on Saturday:

Chocolate and Peanut Butter Drip Cake

INGREDIENTS:

1¾ cup Flour

1¾ cup Sugar

¾ cup Cocoa (high quality)

2 teaspoons Baking Soda

1 teaspoon Baking Powder

1 teaspoon Salt

½ cup Oil (canola or coconut oil)

2 Eggs

1 cup Buttermilk

1½ teaspoons Vanilla

1 cup Hot Water

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In large bowl, stir together flour, sugar, cocoa, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. If you have a flour sifter, sift all dry ingredients.

In mixing bowl, beat oil, eggs, buttermilk and vanilla for 1 minute. Add dry ingredients to wet ingredients and stir until combined. Pour in hot water and mix together.

Spray two 9 inch cake pans or three 8 inch cake pans with non-stick cooking spray.

Pour batter evenly into each pan. Bake at 22-27 minutes.

Place toothpick or cake tester in the center of cake to check if it comes out clean and allow cakes to cool before frosting.

Peanut Butter Buttercream

INGREDIENTS:

1 stick (8 Tbls.) unsalted butter

¾ cup smooth peanut butter

4 cups powdered sugar

Pinch of salt

2/3 – ¾ cup milk (depending on how thick or thin you want your frosting to spread)

DIRECTIONS:

In an electric mixer, add butter, peanut butter, salt and powdered sugar and mix on low. Add milk while mixing. Once frosting is at consistency desired, transfer frosting to a piping bag.

Chocolate Ganache Drip

INGREDIENTS:

8 oz. dark or milk chocolate

¾ cup heavy cream

DIRECTIONS:

In a double boiler, heat the heavy cream. Break the chocolate into small pieces, then add chocolate to the cream and melt.

Once cakes have cooled, add peanut butter buttercream to center of cakes. Top cakes with more peanut butter buttercream and smooth out frosting on top and sides. Top cake with chocolate ganache and allow to drip over the sides of the cake. Garnish with peanut butter cup candy and additional peanut butter buttercream as desired.

