National Coffee Month: Iced Coffee from MadCap Coffee Company

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Coffee -- usually served hot but on these warm summer days, there's nothing like an iced version to put a little pep in your step.
Trevor and Selina from MadCap Coffee Company joined the weekend morning show to show us how to create this refreshing, eye-opening drink at home.
MadCap Coffee Company is located at 98 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503.
Visit madcapcoffee.com to learn more.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs