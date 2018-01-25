New exhibit on pollution in the Great Lakes coming to the GRAM

Great Lakes Exhibition at the GRAM focused on pollution.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - THe Grand Rapids Art Museum is bringing pollution and invasive species to the eyes of West Michigan. A new exhibition, The Great Lakes Cycle by Alexis Rockman, features several large-scale pieces.

The hope is to spark conversations about caring for the fragile resources surrounding our state.

"I think they’re very abstract to most people and very hard to comprehend and I want to make paintings that are compelling and attractive", Rockman says. "But also, tell stories that there’s no other place to talk about in our culture.”

The exhibition opens to the public on Saturday, January 27, with a special lecture featuring Rockman discussing the four year search process that lead to the finished products.

