New mystery emerges at Cedar Point: Secrets should be revealed summer 2018

(Photo: Ryan Haidet, WKYC-TV)

SANDUSKY, Ohio -- Something new is happening at Cedar Point.

“We love mysteries,” Cedar Point’s Tony Clark tells WKYC. “We love keeping you guessing.”

The park recently demolished the stadium used for the All Wheels Extreme stunt show to make room for further development.

“It’s a flat piece of land for now. We will definitely be sharing what that is later. When that is, I can’t tell you, but it will be very obvious once that starts happening.”

Clark offered this latest tease as WKYC was invited to participate in the park’s annual Winter Chill Out charity event.

“Can’t say if it’s a new ride. Can’t say if it’s a new food stand. Can’t say if it’s just a bunch of benches. All I can say is, for now, we’re not quite ready to let the cat out of the bag. It’s definitely a part of something bigger that we’re doing in that area.”

So when will we have some answers?

“You will probably know by summer,” Clark said.

Cedar Point opens for the 2018 season on Saturday, May 5. New for the season is Cedar Point's record-breaking Steel Vengeance roller coaster.

