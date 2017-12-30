HOLLAND, MICH. - Are you looking for some kid-friendly ways to celebrate New Year's Eve? The Holland Area Arts Council on 8th St. is hosting their New Year's Early Eve at the Studio on Sunday.

Jazz Sambrina and Kevin Kammeraad joined the Weekend Morning News team with a preview of the fun, including how to make sock puppets and a preview of Kevin's puppet show.

The event begins Sunday at 10AM, with a balloon drop at noon to ring in the New Year. There will be party hats, games, crafts and treats.

It's $10 per child, adults are free. The event is geared toward kids ages 0-14.

Click here for more information about the New Year's Early Eve at the Studio and the Holland Area Arts Council.

