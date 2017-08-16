New York singer-songwriter surprises Spring Lake superfan with special concert

Photo from the Bucek family

SPRING LAKE, MICH., - Brandon Bucek, a Special Olympics athlete from Spring Lake, got a spectacular surprise on Tuesday, Aug. 15, when one of his favorite singer-songwriters showed up at the Holiday Inn.

Kasey Williams, a New York-based pop artist, stopped in Spring Lake on her cross-country tour with singer-songrwriter Carrie Welling. Brandon reached out to her on Facebook after seeing her record a video with a musician he liked.

Brandon is an overwhelmingly supportive fan, WIlliams said.

"I still consider myself pretty new," Willaims said. "And to have a legit, solid fan who's never met me and just really likes my music is just kind of cool."

Williams contacted Brandon's dad, Jeff, to plan the surprise.

"I told him a few days ago, 'Don't plan anything Tuesday night; I have a big surprise for you,'" Jeff said. "We got help from the Holiday Inn here. They don't usually have music on Tuesday nights, but here we are."

Brandon's girlfriend Katie Cole watched from a distance as Williams surprised him. They embraced to cheers form Brandon's family, as he finally met Kasey -- surprised as ever.

"I saw the empty stage at first," Brandon said. "And then it was her. Unbelievable! When I wake up, when I do my workout, I listen to her. The voice knocks me out."

Williams also invited Brandon to perform a duet to her song, "Stick Around."

