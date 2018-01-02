Non-profit helping caregivers recharge

Deidre Remtema founded Room to renew in 2017.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It's called Room to Renew. The new local non-profit is hoping to help out caregivers who are helping others. Deidre Remtema was inspired by watching friends and family give so much o their time and energy to helping others that she wanted to give them something o their own. Room to Renew aims to provide a space in a caregiver's home that will allow them to relax and recharge their batteries.

The hope is that having a refuge in the home, caregivers can spend some time taking care of themselves as well, making life easier for everyone.

