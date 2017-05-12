Oh my latte! Long Road Disillers, Ferris Coffee partner for latte art competition

Ferris Coffee & Nut will offer the Official ArtPrize Coffee and a Latte Art Throwdown Sept. 29th

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Because it was so popular last time, Long Road Distillers and Ferris Coffee are partnering once again for a competition to see who can pour the best latte drinks.

Friday at The Long Road's Rickhouse, customers can enjoy coffee themed cocktails while watching Baristas compete in front of judges to see who pours the most beautiful latte art.

There are three specialty drinks you can order, if you're 21 and older, of course:

River City Vice made up of Wheat Whiskey, cold brew coffee, demerara, coconut and cocoa.

New Traditions which had Old Aquavit, pineapple, lime and Ferris Coffee in it.

The Machine Vodka which consists of cold brew coffee and demerara house vanilla almond milk.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the competition begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 12.

Mackenzie Thaden is a producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email us at news@wzzm13.com or visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

