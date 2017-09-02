Out of the Darkness Walk in Grand Rapids aims to support mental health and end suicide

American Foundation of Suicide Prevention

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosts walks all over the country to help raise money to prevent suicide through research, education, and advocacy.

The non-profit organization hosts walks in 350 communities nationwide each year, to help support those affected my mental health disorders and suicide.

There is a walk scheduled to take place in Grand Rapids on September 17, 2017. The walk will be held in Millennium Park. Participants should check in starting at 11:30 a.m. that morning. The walk will begin at 1:00 p.m.

If you wold like to donate, but don't want to walk or form a team, you can do so. Just clink on this link.

Donations are accepted through the end of the year. Our producer Mackenzie Thaden is participating and raising money for the event. Her personal fundraising page can be reached here.

The goal of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is to reduce the annual suicide rate by 20-percent by 2025.

