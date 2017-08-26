Overall wellness relies on a healthy, balanced diet

Cardboard box of assorted vegetables on kitchen counter (Photo: Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - This may come as no surprise -- but having a healthy diet plays a large role in overall wellness.

And September is a good month to start thinking about getting in some extra fruits and veggies. That's because it's Fruits & Veggies - More Matters Month.

Fun fact - Did you know that half of your plate (at every meal and snack) should consist of fruits and veggies?

Amy Ritema from OnSite Wellness joined the weekend morning news with some ways to get more fruits and veggies in your diet.

OnSite Wellness has certified dieticians on-staff that can guide companies and individuals towards living a healthy lifestyle through proper diet, fruit and veggie consumption. The OnSite Wellness team takes the time to establish relationships with clients to help them incorporate fruits and veggies into their daily routine.

OnSite Wellness is located at 3020 Charlevoix Dr SE in Grand Rapids. You can visit their website, www.onsitewellnessllc.com

