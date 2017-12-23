Paper snowflake how-to with WZZM's own Rich Sharp

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - I'm not sure what your workplace looks like during the holiday season but this is a glimpse at ours.

Our very own operations supervisor Rich Sharp hand cut all of these decorations that hang in our sales department and he offered to show of us how he does it.

We think this is a great activity for families to do together as the really cold weather moves in...and you might now want to go outside.

All you need is paper and a pair of scissors. It can be any kind of paper including paper you simply pull from your printer. Then you fold it as seen in the segment and make the desired cuts. The more cuts you make, the more dramatic the negative space will be.

