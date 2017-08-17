WZZM
Close
Weather Alert 16 weather alerts
Close

Pet Peeves: Summer is a good time to adopt a pet

"She will kiss you. She will love on you. She is a very sweet hearted animal."

Rhonda Ross, WZZM 12:55 PM. EDT August 17, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The summer months are a good time to adopt a new furry friend. That's because during this time of year, more animals are in need of a fur-ever home and donations are lower during spring and summer months.  

Trudy Jeffers, from the Humane Society of West Michigan joined us with Millie -- a 5-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix. 

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories