Planning a wedding? Check out the Winter Bridal Show of West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Let the wedding planning begin! The Winter Bridal Show of West Michigan is happening on January 27, 2018 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids.
A variety of vendors will be available, showcasing the newest colors and trends, unique floral and décor, elegant reception table ideas, food and cake sampling, interactive entertainment, and elaborate wedding gowns tailored to every brides unique personality.There will also be a wedding dress fashion show showcasing the latest styles and designs. Brides can sign up for a number of door prizes. Drawings will be held at the end of the fashion show.
Vendors and displays include:
- Wedding Gowns - Bridal Party and Mother Dresses
- Men’s Tuxedos & Suits
- Floral & Décor
- Wedding Rings & Jewelry
- Interactive Entertainment for Reception Party
- Tent & Party Rentals
- Reception Facilities & Ceremony Venues
- Cakes, Pies, Cupcakes & Gourmet Desserts
- Photography & Videography
- Bridal Gift Registry
- DJ’s & Music
- Hotel & Lodging
- Catering Services
- Cookware & Culinary
- Health, Wellness & Beauty
- Horse Drawn Carriage – on display
- Honeymoon Travel & Destination Weddings
- Limousines & Party Bus
- Re-purposed Wedding Garment
Tickets are available at the door or online at www.KohlerExpo.com. For additional information and $2 off discount coupon, please visit www.KohlerExpo.com.
