Planning a wedding? Check out the Winter Bridal Show of West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Let the wedding planning begin! The Winter Bridal Show of West Michigan is happening on January 27, 2018 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids.



A variety of vendors will be available, showcasing the newest colors and trends, unique floral and décor, elegant reception table ideas, food and cake sampling, interactive entertainment, and elaborate wedding gowns tailored to every brides unique personality.There will also be a wedding dress fashion show showcasing the latest styles and designs. Brides can sign up for a number of door prizes. Drawings will be held at the end of the fashion show.

Vendors and displays include:

Wedding Gowns - Bridal Party and Mother Dresses

Men’s Tuxedos & Suits

Floral & Décor

Wedding Rings & Jewelry

Interactive Entertainment for Reception Party

Tent & Party Rentals

Reception Facilities & Ceremony Venues

Cakes, Pies, Cupcakes & Gourmet Desserts

Photography & Videography

Bridal Gift Registry

DJ’s & Music

Hotel & Lodging

Catering Services

Cookware & Culinary

Health, Wellness & Beauty

Horse Drawn Carriage – on display

Honeymoon Travel & Destination Weddings

Limousines & Party Bus

Re-purposed Wedding Garment



Tickets are available at the door or online at www.KohlerExpo.com. For additional information and $2 off discount coupon, please visit www.KohlerExpo.com.

