‘Pokémon Symphonic Evolutions' returns to DeVos Hall

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Pokémon: Symphonic Evolutions presented by Grand Rapids Pops in a one-night only event sure to draw Pokémon fans young and old to DeVos Hall on Saturday, Jan. 6th at 8 p.m.

Memorable scenes and sequences from classic and recent iterations of the Pokémon game will appear on a 40-foot screen while the orchestra plays musical highlights from the video game franchise.

Saturday’s show in Grand Rapids is the very last performance of Pokémon: Symphonic Evolutions, anywhere, any place. The show debuted in 2014, selling out performances in Washington, D.C., and Pittsburgh, and selling 5,000 tickets in Philadelphia.



Guest conductor and Michigan native Chad Seiter, who studied at Grand Valley State University, conducts the Grand Rapids Symphony as it performs memorable musical highlights from the game including Pokémon Red and Blue Overture and the beautiful “Kiseki” from Pokémon X and Y along with numerous songs from the Pokémon anime series and films.

The video game, now in its second decade, has an extensive franchise, and most recently gained extensive attention with Pokémon Go in 2016.

Event details:

When:

Saturday, January 6, 2018, 8 p.m.

Where:

DeVos Performance Hall

303 Monroe Ave. NW

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

