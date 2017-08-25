Polish Festival kicks off at Rosa Parks Circle

Polish Fest at Rosa Parks Circle from August 26th-28th.

GRAND RAPID, MICH. - Traditional Polish food, beer and music will over Rose Park Circle August 25, 26, and 27, 2017. The Polish Festival is now in it's 38th year and is the longest continuous festival to be held in Grand Rapids.

The Polish Heritage Society has been hosting this festival since its start. Profits go back into the community in the form of scholarships, cultural enrichment, and even the Kid's Food Basket.

Schedule of Events

Friday August 25, 2017

11 am: Festival Opening

12 pm - 3:30 pm: Dave Slivinski - Strolling Accordionist

12 pm: Polish National Anthem and USA National Anthem - Official Kickoff

6 pm: Paczki Eating Contest! Apply at the Token Booth to enter!

4 pm - 11 pm: Box On Family Polka Band AND DynaVersaStickToneAires Polka Band (DVSTA)

Saturday August 26, 2017

11 am: Recorded Music

12 pm: Polish National Anthem and USA National Anthem - Official Kickoff

12:10 pm - 4 pm: DynaVersaStickToneAires Polka Band (DVSTA)

1 pm: Paczki Eating Contest! Apply at the Token Booth to enter!

4 pm: PRCUA Zajaczek children's dance ensemble and Zakopame adults song and dance ensemble

5:30 pm: PRCUA Zajaczek children's dance ensemble and Zakopame adults song and dance ensemble

7 pm: Polish Citizen of the Year Award: Adam Porczynski

4 pm - 11 pm: Gerry Kaminski's Polka Network and The Music Company Polka Band

Sunday August 27, 2017

12 pm: Polish National Anthem and USA National Anthem - Official Kickoff

12 pm - 5 pm: Virgil Baker's Just for Fun Band

2:30 pm: PRCUA Malbork children's dance ensemble

12 pm - 2 pm: Busia Queen Contest Applications

2 pm: Busia Queen Contest begins

To learn more about the Polish Festival, visit their website, www.polishheritagesociety.com

