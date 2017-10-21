Spook-tacular! Check out the popular Halloween costumes for 2017

Owner of the Kostume Room, in Wyoming, share some of the top costumes for Halloween 2017.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Halloween is almost here and we wanted to know what the top costumes are for 2017. Kostume Room owner Gayle Vaartjes joined the weekend morning team with a look at what's hot this year.

Vaartjes explained that some of the most requested costumes are Wonder Woman, characters from Trolls and Pennywise -- the clown from the movie IT.

The Kostume Room is on 36th Street in Wyoming. They have thousands of costumes in stock year round.

For store hours and to check out their selection, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV